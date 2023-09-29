Government's gross liabilities rose 2.2% sequentially in June quarter
The Indian government’s fiscal deficit during the first five months of the current financial year stood at ₹6.43 trillion, or 36% of the annual estimates of ₹17.87 trillion, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Friday
New Delhi: The central government's total gross liabilities rose by 2.2% sequentially during the April-June 2023 period (Q1 FY24), the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.
