Govt agencies to organize NCSTC conference
The conference, which will be held on 30 January, will see participation from more than 500 industry representatives and other stakeholders
NEW DELHI : The ministry of commerce’s directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), the ministry of external affairs and other government agencies will organize a day-long national conference on strategic trade controls (NCSTC), which will focus on special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment and technologies (SCOMET), export controls system and its international best practices, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Sunday.