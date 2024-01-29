Govt agencies to organize NCSTC conference

NEW DELHI :The ministry of commerce’s directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), the ministry of external affairs and other government agencies will organize a day-long national conference on strategic trade controls (NCSTC), which will focus on special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment and technologies (SCOMET), export controls system and its international best practices, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The conference, which will be held on 30 January, will see participation from more than 500 industry representatives and other stakeholders.

Key international speakers attending the event include the chair of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), and senor government officials such as the commerce secretary, member (customs) of CBIC, director general of DGFT, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The conference is expected to see participation from officials of various departments/organizations of the Government of India, which are part of India’s Strategic Trade Control System and the Industry," the commerce ministry said in the statement.

“The conference mainly focuses on outreach to the Industry, especially for those dealing in sectors regulated under India’s SCOMET list including special materials and high-tech equipment, chemicals, biotechnology, defence, aerospace (comprising drones/UAVs), electronics and semiconductors, telecommunications, information security, etc. and related software and technology," it added.

The SCOMET list contains goods, technology, chemicals, and organisms, which are considered dual-use items. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These potentially have both civilian and military applications and are also capable of being deployed as weapons of mass destruction. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

“Various Industry leaders will also be sharing their experience related to the export of dual-use goods and technologies during the conference," the statement said.

“The thematic sessions planned during the day-long conference will focus on various aspects of India’s Strategic Trade Control system, including the legal and regulatory framework, the steps taken to streamline the SCOMET policy and licensing processes, the enforcement mechanism and supply chain compliance programs," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As things stand, India regulates the export of dual-use items, nuclear-related goods, and military items, including software and technology, under the SCOMET list.

As part of India’s Strategic Trade Control system and in consonance with the relevant control lists, guidelines and provisions of the international conventions, mechanisms and regimes are notified by DGFT under the foreign trade policy.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!