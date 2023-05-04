Govt amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity: Report3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:40 PM IST
The draft, if approved by the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would make China the only major economy open to fresh requests to add significant new coal-fired capacity.
India plans to stop building new coal-fired power plants, apart from those already in the pipeline, by removing a key clause from the final draft of its National Electricity Policy (NEP), in a major boost to fight climate change, sources said.
