New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced an economic package of 16 relief measures to individuals and businesses impacted by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, including additional credit, credit guarantee, and incentives to re-hire workers.

Loan guarantee worth ₹1.1 trillion will be offered to covid affected sectors including ₹50,000 crore for expansion and building of new healthcare facilities in non-metro cities. The scope of an emergency credit guarantee scheme that offered relief to many businesses last year has now been expanded from ₹3 trillion to ₹4.5 trillion. Loans will be given to 25 lakh persons under a new credit guarantee scheme through microfinanciers. Under this scheme, government will guarantee banks for their loans to microlenders for on lending up to ₹1.25 lakh per person.

The government also extended a scheme meant to encourage businesses to add new jobs or to restore the ones lost due to the severe economic stress caused by the pandemic. Accordingly, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, under which financial support for provident fund contribution of employees was granted, has been extended by till 31 March 2022. Sitharaman said, since last October till 18 June, about 21.42 lakh people have benefited from this scheme, in about 79,577 establishments. “This scheme which was valid till 30 June 2021, we are extending it to 31 March 2022," Sitharaman said.

To support the tourism sector, the minister announced financial support to more than 11,000 registered tourist guides and other stakeholders in the sector. Under this, loans up to ₹10 lakh will be granted per tourist agency and up to ₹1 lakh to tourist guide will be given with full guarantee to discharge their liabilities and restart business.

