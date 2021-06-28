Govt announces relief package for covid-hit businesses, small borrowers

The government also extended a scheme meant to encourage businesses to add new jobs or to restore the ones lost due to the severe economic stress caused by the pandemic. Accordingly, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, under which financial support for provident fund contribution of employees was granted, has been extended by till 31 March 2022. Sitharaman said, since last October till 18 June, about 21.42 lakh people have benefited from this scheme, in about 79,577 establishments. “This scheme which was valid till 30 June 2021, we are extending it to 31 March 2022," Sitharaman said.