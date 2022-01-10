Govt announces sale of securities, floating rate bonds

"The Government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Issue/Re-issue) of (i) New Government Security, 2032’ for a notified amount of ₹13,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method; (ii) ‘‘GoI Floating Rate Bonds, 2034’ for a notified amount of ₹4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method; and (iii) ‘6.95% Government Security 2061’ for a notified amount of ₹7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore each against one or more security/ies," ministry of finance said in a statement.