Business News/ Economy / Govt approves auction of 10,501 MHz units of airwaves with reserve price of 96,317.65 crore

Livemint

  • The valuation of spectrum to be put on sale at reserve price to be Rs. 96,317.65 crore.

Government has approves auction of 10,501 MHz units of airwaves

The Union Cabinet on February 8 approved auction of 10,501 MHz units of airwaves in 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands. The valuation of spectrum to be put on sale at reserve price to be Rs. 96,317.65 crore.

MORE TO COME

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

