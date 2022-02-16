The union government on Wednesday approved a new scheme “New India Literacy Programme" during the fiscal years 2022-2027 to cover all the aspects of adult education and also to align with national education policy 2020.

The NEP 2020 has recommendations for adult education and lifelong learning.

The scheme is also in line with the announcements made in Budget 2021-22, the ministry of education said in a statement.

The Budget 2021-22 announcement had been made to enable increased access of resources, online modules covering the entire gamut of adult education will be introduced, it said.

The objectives of the scheme is to impart not only foundational literacy and numeracy but also to cover other components which are necessary for a citizen of 21st century such as critical life skills, the ministry said.

The scheme will be implemented through volunteerism through online mode. The training, orientation, workshops of volunteers, may also be organised through face-to-face mode.

All material and resources will be provided digitally for easy access to registered volunteers through easily accessible digital modes. (TV, radio, cell phone-based free/open-source Apps/portals, etc.)

