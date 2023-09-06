Union Cabinet approves ₹3,760 crore viability gap funding to boost battery energy storage1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Electricity demand changes as per weather and the storage system will enable storing energy for usage at night or when generation is not possible
New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved viability gap funding worth ₹3,760, or up to 40% of capital cost for private players to set up battery energy storage systems, to increase renewable energy capacity, Union minister Anurag Thakur said at a briefing.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message