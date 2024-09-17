Govt asks platform aggregators to register workers on e-Shram portal for social security benefits

  • The government has invited platform aggregators to register gig workers on the e-Shram portal for social security benefits.

Riya R Alex
Published17 Sep 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Govt asks platform aggregators to register workers on e-Shram portal.
Govt asks platform aggregators to register workers on e-Shram portal.(Roslan Rahman/AFP)

The government has invited platform aggregators to register their gigs and platform workers on the e-Shram portal to receive social security benefits. “Ministry of Labour & Employment has taken another major step in extending social security benefits to gig and platform workers by inviting platform aggregators to register their workers on the e-Shram portal,” the Ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The e-Shram portal is a database of unorganized workers across the country. It aims to provide social security and welfare benefits to unorganized workers.

Also Read | The invisible burden on low-income workers equivalent to a 35% tax

This registration will be important for workers to access social welfare schemes. Additionally, it will help aggregators to maintain a registry of beneficiaries.

The Ministry has asked the aggregators to update workers’ details, such as payments and work engagements, regularly after implementing these guidelines. Aggregators must also quickly report workers' exits to maintain the correct records.

The Ministry has provided a toll-free helpline number (14434) to help workers and aggregators provide information, guide registration, and resolve any technical issues encountered during the process.

Also Read | How US, UK social security systems is unfair for Indians

Further, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has provided an advisory stating the standard operating procedure, highlighting the responsibilities of aggregators, such as registering workers' details and updating them regularly.

Following the registration, the platform workers will be given a Universal Account Number (UAN). This number will give access to various social security benefits.

Also Read | Which are the top sectors that generate employment in India?

The statement said that the government has worked with a few aggregators and has successfully finished application programming interface (API) integration and has advanced the registration process. This collaboration between the government and aggregators aims to cover all the gig workers nationwide.

Ministry of Labour and Employment to meet aggregators

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has scheduled a meeting with the aggregators on Wednesday, September 18. The Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, will head the meeting and provide further details on the new guidelines.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyGovt asks platform aggregators to register workers on e-Shram portal for social security benefits

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue