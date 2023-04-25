Govt beefs up telecom infra in border areas

Govt beefs up telecom infra in border areas3 min read 25 Apr 2023, 11:09 PM IST
The telecom dept has increased infra spending to ensure connectivity
NEW DELHI :The government is looking into the issue of signal interference at the Nepal border after telcos raised the issue with the telecom department, people aware of the issue said, even as it doubled down on its efforts to improve telecom services in border states.
While the issue of signal interference has been flagged to the ministry of external affairs, the telecom department has geared up infrastructure spending to ensure mobile and data connectivity, specifically in Ladakh and the North East, where poor connectivity has been a perennial issue.
On Monday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recommended to the telecom department that far-flung areas of Ladakh must be covered by mobile as well as fibre optic connectivity, after it found that people living near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were facing challenges in accessing high-speed internet, which is critical for pursuing online education and accessing digital banking. It also found that many remote areas in Ladakh lack mobile towers, resulting in network issues, particularly for those residing near the LAC and the Line of Control (LoC). “As these areas are of strategic importance, mobile connectivity is crucial for ensuring the safety of the region by facilitating round-the-clock communication to the security forces deployed in these regions," the sector regulator said while giving out more than a dozen suggestions to improve network reach.
They include covering three villages under a scheme for 4G saturation in discussions with BSNL, upgrading sites in 19 villages to 4G of which 12 will be covered by VSAT, and eventually all to be covered by optic fibre, all of which will be funded by the government.
“The DoT should plan for a VSAT-based alternate communication overlay in all border areas of strategic importance in the country, including Ladakh, which should co-exist as backup communication medium in all such areas along with terrestrial connectivity. This will ensure continuity of crucial communication services during occurrence of natural calamity and/or critical situations triggered due to border conflicts in such areas," it added. The suggestions come even as the telecom department created and made functional 254 towers in Arunachal Pradesh which will cover 336 villages and benefit thousands of residents in the border state. Over 1,310 gram panchayats have been connected with optical fibre under BharatNet and over 1,156 more towers have been planned to bring in digital inclusion. 5G services were recently launched in Itanagar and shall be extended to other areas, the communications ministry said in a statement. Another 1,156 4G towers have been planned under the Universal Services Obligation Fund, and locations have already been identified. As part of a separate 4G saturation scheme, 2,424 4G site sites are to be installed in the state, which includes 270 sites through optic fibre cable, 1,237 sites through microwave and 917 through VSAT to bring more connectivity. Further, satellite communications shall also be used for proper connectivity.
Trai suggested that all telcos operating in Ladakh union territory should provide fair and non-discriminatory access to their spare backhaul transmission media resource capacity via lease or rent or on mutually agreeable terms and conditions, to other telcos or internet service providers. Trai also recommended that charges paid by lessee to any lessor for use of spare backhaul media transmission resource capacity should be reduced from the gross revenues of the lessor to arrive at applicable gross revenue, a share of which telcos give to the government as revenue.