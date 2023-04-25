Govt beefs up telecom infra in border areas

“The DoT should plan for a VSAT-based alternate communication overlay in all border areas of strategic importance in the country, including Ladakh, which should co-exist as backup communication medium in all such areas along with terrestrial connectivity. This will ensure continuity of crucial communication services during occurrence of natural calamity and/or critical situations triggered due to border conflicts in such areas," it added. The suggestions come even as the telecom department created and made functional 254 towers in Arunachal Pradesh which will cover 336 villages and benefit thousands of residents in the border state. Over 1,310 gram panchayats have been connected with optical fibre under BharatNet and over 1,156 more towers have been planned to bring in digital inclusion. 5G services were recently launched in Itanagar and shall be extended to other areas, the communications ministry said in a statement. Another 1,156 4G towers have been planned under the Universal Services Obligation Fund, and locations have already been identified. As part of a separate 4G saturation scheme, 2,424 4G site sites are to be installed in the state, which includes 270 sites through optic fibre cable, 1,237 sites through microwave and 917 through VSAT to bring more connectivity. Further, satellite communications shall also be used for proper connectivity.