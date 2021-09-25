Govt borrows 31,000 cr in latest auction

Govt borrows ₹31,000 cr in latest auction1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
- The Centre has borrowed ₹31,000 crore at the weekly auction of government securities carrying tenures of five years, 13 years, 14 years, and 30 years, Care Ratings said in a note.
MUMBAI: At the weekly auction of government securities, the Centre has borrowed ₹31,000 crore through securities carrying tenures of five years, 13 years, 14 years, and 30 years, Care Ratings said in a note.
Total market borrowings by the Centre during 9 April -24 September of FY22 was at ₹7.02 trillion, 8% less than that in the corresponding period of FY21 and ₹12,652 crore less than the aggregate notified amount of the auctions.
The amount raised so far in FY22 is 58% of the total budgeted borrowing limit of ₹12.05 trillion for the fiscal year and 52% if the GST compensation to states, amounting to ₹1.58 trillion, is added to the borrowing limit for the financial year.
“Total devolvement to the primary dealers so far in FY22 is ₹0.76 trillion, which is 11% of the total borrowings. The five-year (56% share) and 10-year (38% share) securities accounted for the largest proportion of devolvement on primary dealers," Care Ratings said.
The quantum of over-allotment (green shoe option) thus far in FY22 totalled ₹0.6 trillion with the 14-year security accounting for 54% of the over-allotment. According to Care Ratings, auction of securities aggregating ₹67,000 crore has been cancelled so far in FY22 and 84% of this were of the 10-year securities.
“In the first half of FY22, the 14-year securities account for the largest share of borrowings at 22% of the total and is followed by the five- year security which has a share of 20%. The 10-year security accounts for 16% of the borrowings and 71% of the borrowings carry a tenure of less than 15 years," it said.
