India sets first-ever testing standard for electric farm tractors

New Delhi: The government has brought in new testing standards for electric farm tractors, aiming to create a uniform framework to assess their safety, reliability, and performance as these battery-powered machines slowly gain traction in India’s agricultural sector, the ministry of consumer affairs said on Sunday.

“The new standard lays down structured and uniform testing procedures covering key performance parameters such as power take-off output, drawbar power, belt and pulley performance, vibration levels, specification verification and inspection of major components and assemblies,” the ministry said in a statement.

While the standard draws technical inputs from the existing agricultural tractor test code and relevant automotive standards for electric vehicles, it has been specifically adapted for agricultural applications, it said.

It’s for the first time that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released a dedicated protocol for testing electric agricultural tractors. The move addresses a key regulatory gap that had emerged as manufacturers began introducing electric tractors without a harmonized test code tailored to agricultural applications.

Until now, electric tractors were largely assessed using conventional diesel tractor test standards or adapted electric vehicle norms, which did not adequately capture the operating conditions, load cycles and performance requirements unique to farm use. The absence of a dedicated standard had also made it difficult for testing agencies, regulators and buyers to consistently evaluate these machines.

Electric agricultural tractors, which run on battery-powered electric motors instead of diesel engines, are being positioned as a cleaner alternative with lower emissions, reduced noise levels and lower operating and maintenance costs. Officials said the new standard was necessary to ensure that these claims are backed by scientifically generated and comparable test data, particularly as adoption is expected to grow with improvements in battery technology and power electronics.

“The introduction of a dedicated test code for electric agricultural tractors is an important step to ensure that emerging technologies in farm mechanization are supported by credible and uniform standards,” said Nidhi Khare, secretary, department of consumer affairs.

“As electric tractors enter the market, it is essential that their safety, performance and reliability are assessed through scientifically robust and agriculture-specific testing protocols. This standard provides clarity to manufacturers, confidence to farmers and a strong foundation for the future development of conformity assessment and regulatory frameworks for electric tractors,” Khare told Mint, adding that the standard is voluntary.

As per the ministry, the standard was formulated by BIS following a request from the agriculture ministry to prioritize electric tractor norms, with inputs from tractor manufacturers, testing and certification bodies, agricultural research institutions and farmer organizations, including ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) institutes and farm machinery testing centres.

Though voluntary at this stage, the notification of the standard is expected to facilitate wider adoption of electric tractors by giving manufacturers a clear testing pathway and providing farmers and consumers greater confidence in product performance and safety.

Mint reported on 10 November that only 26 electric tractors have been sold in India so far this fiscal year, compared with about half a million diesel units sold in the same period, as a lack of adequate charging infrastructure in rural areas remains a key challenge.

