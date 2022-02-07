India cancelled auctions of government securities to be held on Feb. 11, a government statement said on Monday, following a sharp rise in bond yields.

The government said it had decided to cancel the auction post review of cash position.

"On review of the government of India’s cash position, it has been decided, in consultation with Reserve Bank of India, to cancel auction of all the securities scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022 as per the calendar for issuance of Government of India Dated Securities during Second Half of the current Financial Year," the ministry of finance said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India didn’t accept any bids for the 2026 and 2035 bonds at last Friday’s auction, as traders probably asked for higher yields. It sold only ₹10,530 crore ($1.4 billion) of notes, compared with ₹24,000 crore on offer.

India's benchmark bond yields have been on a upward trend on a selloff that picked pace since Budget as the government announced increased borrowings in its 2022-23 federal budget, while a plan to boost spending to revive the pandemic-hit economy lifted the stock markets.

The government is targeting gross borrowing of ₹14.95 trillion ($199.90 billion) to support a bigger annual budget of ₹39.45 trillion as it boosts investments in highways and affordable housing.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit for the current financial year was expected to be 6.9%, slightly more than the 6.8% targeted earlier.

High debt supply at a time when the central bank is expected to wind back on its monetary stimulus is causing a selloff in the nation’s bonds. That’s adding focus on the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision on Thursday. Traders are hoping the monetary authority announces measures to alleviate the supply strain on the market even as it’s widely seen leaving its policy rate unchanged.

