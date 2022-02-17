Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt cancels remaining switch auctions for February and March: RBI

'On a review, as the budgetary provision of switches for the current year has been completed, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, not to conduct the switch auctions scheduled to be held in February and March 2022, RBI said.
10:24 PM IST Livemint

  • The Central bank further said switches for the current year has been completed and in consultation with government, the RBI decided not conduct the switch auctions scheduled to be held in February and March

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said the auction for switches of government securities is scheduled on the third Monday of every month.

"As per the issuance calendar for marketable dated securities, auction for switches of government securities is scheduled on the third Monday of every month," the RBI said in a statement.

The Central bank further said switches for the current year has been completed and in consultation with government, the RBI decided not conduct the switch auctions scheduled to be held in February and March

"On a review, as the budgetary provision of switches for the current year has been completed, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, not to conduct the switch auctions scheduled to be held in February and March 2022," RBI said.

Earlier, the RBI had also cancelled auctions of government securities that were scheduled to be held on February 18.

