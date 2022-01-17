OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Govt clears 20 strategic projects under National Technical Textiles Mission

Govt clears 20 strategic projects under National Technical Textiles Mission

Previously, 11 research projects worth ₹78.60 crore were cleared by the ministry of textiles. (Photo: HT)Premium
Previously, 11 research projects worth 78.60 crore were cleared by the ministry of textiles. (Photo: HT)
 1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2022, 08:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Amongst the 20 Research projects, 16 projects of specialty fibres were cleared including 5 projects in Healthcare, 4 projects in industrial and protective, 3 projects in energy storage, 3 projects in textile waste recycling, & 1 in agriculture and 4 projects in geotextiles (infrastructure) were cleared.

Listen to this article

The ministry of textiles today cleared 20 strategic research projects worth 30 crore in the areas of specialty fibres and geotextiles, according to an official statement.

These strategic research projects fall under the government's flagship programme ‘National Technical Textiles Mission.’ the ministry of textiles said in a statement.

Amongst the 20 Research projects, 16 projects of specialty fibres were cleared including 5 projects in Healthcare, 4 projects in industrial and protective, 3 projects in energy storage, 3 projects in textile waste recycling, & 1 in agriculture and 4 projects in geotextiles (infrastructure) were cleared.

Various leading Indian Institutes, Centres of Excellence and Government Organizations participated including IITs, DRDO, BTRA, among others in the session which cleared projects strategic for the development of Indian economy and a step in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially in the Healthcare, Industrial and Protective, Energy Storage, Textile Waste Recycling, Agriculture and Infrastructure.

While addressing the group of scientists and technical technologists, Shri Piyush Goyal said, “Industry and Academia connect is essential for the growth of research and development in the application areas of Technical Textiles in India. Building convergence with Academicians, Scientists and Researchers is the need of the hour."

Shri Piyush Goyal also highlighted that the focus should be on the Internationally high value added products and building a structure of brainstorming around problem statements. In addition, Inter-ministerial synergy is required for attracting mega research projects in the country.

Previously, 11 research projects worth 78.60 crore were cleared by the ministry of textiles.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout