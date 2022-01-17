Govt clears 20 strategic projects under National Technical Textiles Mission

The ministry of textiles today cleared 20 strategic research projects worth ₹30 crore in the areas of specialty fibres and geotextiles, according to an official statement.

These strategic research projects fall under the government's flagship programme ‘National Technical Textiles Mission.’ the ministry of textiles said in a statement.

Amongst the 20 Research projects, 16 projects of specialty fibres were cleared including 5 projects in Healthcare, 4 projects in industrial and protective, 3 projects in energy storage, 3 projects in textile waste recycling, & 1 in agriculture and 4 projects in geotextiles (infrastructure) were cleared.

Various leading Indian Institutes, Centres of Excellence and Government Organizations participated including IITs, DRDO, BTRA, among others in the session which cleared projects strategic for the development of Indian economy and a step in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat, especially in the Healthcare, Industrial and Protective, Energy Storage, Textile Waste Recycling, Agriculture and Infrastructure.

While addressing the group of scientists and technical technologists, Shri Piyush Goyal said, “Industry and Academia connect is essential for the growth of research and development in the application areas of Technical Textiles in India. Building convergence with Academicians, Scientists and Researchers is the need of the hour."

Shri Piyush Goyal also highlighted that the focus should be on the Internationally high value added products and building a structure of brainstorming around problem statements. In addition, Inter-ministerial synergy is required for attracting mega research projects in the country.

Previously, 11 research projects worth ₹78.60 crore were cleared by the ministry of textiles.

