Economy
Govt considers industry status for waste management and recycling sector
Summary
- The Indian government is contemplating industry status for waste management businesses to enhance their financial accessibility and operational oversight. This move aims to address rising waste generation and support the sector's growth amid increasing demand for recycling and e-waste management
New Delhi: The government may accord industry status to waste management and recycling businesses, two people aware of the development said, amid a push for circular economy.
