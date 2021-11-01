Government has constituted a 20-member Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) for the development and implementation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP).

The Cabinet Secretary will be its Chairperson and members will include Chairman, Railway Board; Secretaries of Ministry/Department of Road, Transport & Highways; Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Civil Aviation; Petroleum & Natural Gas; Power; Telecommunications; Coal; Mines; Chemicals & Petro-Chemicals; Fertilizers; Steel; Expenditure; DPIIT; Food and Public Distribution; Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Tourism. Head of Logistics Division will be the Member, Convenor. Besides, the EGoS can co-opt any other Secretary or Secretaries as per requirement.

Among its terms of reference, EGoS has the power to review and monitor implementation of the Plan to ascertain its logistics efficiency, adopt framework and norms for undertaking any amendments in the Plan; coordinate for any changes in the projects already included in the Plan, within the prescribed framework and norms. It can also set out a procedure and a definitive timeframe for synchronisation of various activities for construction of roads, rail, etc along with all utility services for development of infrastructure on pilot basis; align various initiatives on development of a common integrated portal which serves the needs of all stakeholders; issue appropriate directions for achieving the objectives and for compliance to guiding principles of the PM GatiShakti NMP and in addressing demand side requirements of concerned ministries. The EGoS will also look at the interventions required to meet the demand side, in efficiently transporting bulk goods based on the requirements of various Ministries like Steel, Coal, Fertilizer etc.

The logistics division within the industry department will act as Secretariat to the EGoS.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) last month approved PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, including a three-tier institutional framework to roll out the multi-modal connectivity. According to the Cabinet approval, the three-tier implementation framework includes Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGOS), Network Planning Group (NPG) and Technical Support Unit (TSU) with required technical competencies.

