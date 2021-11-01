Govt constitutes 20 member EGoS to monitor implementation of PM Gati Shakti

Among its terms of reference, EGoS has the power to review and monitor implementation of the Plan to ascertain its logistics efficiency, adopt framework and norms for undertaking any amendments in the Plan; coordinate for any changes in the projects already included in the Plan, within the prescribed framework and norms. It can also set out a procedure and a definitive timeframe for synchronisation of various activities for construction of roads, rail, etc along with all utility services for development of infrastructure on pilot basis; align various initiatives on development of a common integrated portal which serves the needs of all stakeholders; issue appropriate directions for achieving the objectives and for compliance to guiding principles of the PM GatiShakti NMP and in addressing demand side requirements of concerned ministries. The EGoS will also look at the interventions required to meet the demand side, in efficiently transporting bulk goods based on the requirements of various Ministries like Steel, Coal, Fertilizer etc.

