Govt could look at two rate GST structure while retaining highest 28% slab: Revenue Secretary

He said that in a country like India where there is large income disparity, having a higher tax rate for sin and luxury goods is required. “But whether on 5, 12 and 18 (per cent), we can bring down to two rates to start with and then see how the country grows and whether there is a capacity to bring it to one rate or not is something to be seen. It is a very difficult challenge," Bajaj said at the event themed `GST – Journey of 5 years and road ahead’.