Govt cracks down on unused mines to enable new auctions

Govt cracks down on unused mines to enable new auctions2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:18 AM IST
The move comes as the ministry looks to increase mineral production through time-bound operationalisation of mines by offering these unused mines to newer entities through auction.
NEW DELHI : The mines ministry has directed state governments to cancel mining blocks reserved for public sector corporations that remain inoperative for more than five years.
