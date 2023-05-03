Govt cracks down on unused mines to enable new auctions

NEW DELHI : The mines ministry has directed state governments to cancel mining blocks reserved for public sector corporations that remain inoperative for more than five years.

The move comes as the ministry looks to increase mineral production through time-bound operationalisation of mines by offering these unused mines to newer entities through auction.

According to persons privy to the development, the ministry has given 30 days to state-owned corporations to provide an action taken report and details of lapsed reservations so that mines that are not in use can be put under production quickly through auction.

Under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act, the centre reserves certain mineral blocks in each state for government-run companies. The idea is to support government companies that have experience in mining with mineral blocks that could be brought under production quickly through government initiatives.

However, several of these reserved blocks have remained inoperational for years after getting the lease or have started production briefly before suspension of all operations.

“The crackdown is basically on mines that were reserved for government companies under now-omitted Rule 58 of Mineral Concession Rules, 1960. While reservation for these mines continues, in the absence of a fresh mining lease, no action is taken on these blocks even if they remain inoperative. The effort now is to de-reserve some of these mines through the fresh directive and put them under the auction route," said one the persons aware of the development.

The move aims to unlock vast mining areas and bring them under production after fresh auctions. This is a long-pending issue that has slowed down the growth of sector, he said.

Queries sent to the ministry of mines remained unanswered while a senior official denied that there was any fresh crackdown on inoperative mines.

As per the directive of the mines ministry, which has been issued under Section 20A of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2021, states would be required to cancel reservation of mineral blocks for government companies if these blocks are not under production or if production has been discontinued for a period of two years immediately preceding the 21 April 2023 order.