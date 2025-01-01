Govt cuts ATF price by ₹1,401/kl, 19 kg cylinder by ₹14.5

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have on January 1, 2025, announced a price cut for jet fuel also known as air turbine fuel (ATF) by ₹1,401 per kilolitre to ₹90,455.47 per kilolitre In Delhi, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

ATF was earlier hiked in December by 1.45 per cent in the monthly revision, up by ₹1,318.12/kl in the national capital which houses one of India's busiest airports — the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Further, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has also been cut by ₹14.5 To ₹1,804 in the national capital. This comes after in December, OMCs raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹16.50.

The prices impact businesses reliant on LPG, while so far the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rates remain unchanged.

Price Trend In November too, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased, by ₹62. This is the fifth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG price and the consecutive price hikes are expected to impact small businesses and commercial set-ups such as restaurants and hotels among others that rely on LPG supply.

The revision came as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order, the report added.

Monthly Price Revisions Prices of ATF and LPG differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes including VAT.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates had been cut by ₹2 per litre in mid-March ahead of the general elections. Petrol costs ₹94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at ₹87.62.

