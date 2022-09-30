Govt cuts borrowing target by 10k crore

The government on Wednesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for three more months, under which it offers free foodgrain to 800 million beneficiaries, costing the exchequer an additional ₹44,762 crore and taking the total food subsidy bill this year to ₹3.2 trillion as against ₹2.06 trillion estimated in the budget. The fertilizer subsidies are expected to touch ₹2.5 trillion in the current fiscal, as against ₹1.05 trillion allocated in the budget due to the impact of high global prices and the sharp depreciation in the rupee.