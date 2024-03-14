Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 15:51:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.50 -0.70%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,195.30 2.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 266.55 0.85%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.80 -0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 967.80 -0.54%
Business News/ Economy / Govt cuts petrol and diesel prices by 2 per litre ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024: Report
BackBack
Breaking News

Govt cuts petrol and diesel prices by ₹2 per litre ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024: Report

Livemint

The government has reduced petrol and diesel prices by ₹2 per litre ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, according to news agency ANI

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

The government has reduced petrol and diesel prices by 2 per litre ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, according to news agency ANI

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Mar 2024, 09:43 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App