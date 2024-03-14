Govt cuts petrol and diesel prices by ₹2 per litre ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024: Report
The government has reduced petrol and diesel prices by ₹2 per litre ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, according to news agency ANI
