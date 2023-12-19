Govt cuts windfall profit tax on crude oil and diesel exports
Effective from today, SAED on domestically produced crude oil is cut from ₹5,000/tonne to ₹1,300/tonne. And, SAED on diesel exports has been scaled down from ₹1/litre to ₹0.50/litre.
The government has announced a significant reduction in the windfall profit tax applied to domestically produced crude oil and diesel exports, it said in a notification on December 18. The move sees a notable cut in the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) imposed on these commodities.