Govt develops new metrics to fix China trade mismatch

Ajay Sahai, DG and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that it may make a case for levy of anti-dumping duties by India. “We would like to understand at what price the goods were exported from China as per China’s customs data and at what price the goods were imported by Indian importer as per Indian customs data. If there is a discrepancy, it is more of a case of undervaluation. But, if both are the same, it could be a case of dumping by China," said Sahai.

