Govt draws up 50-country export plan to offset Trump tariff hit
Summary
These nations, spread across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and other key regions, together account for nearly 90% of India’s outbound shipments.
New Delhi: The commerce ministry has shortlisted 50 countries as priority markets for diversifying exports to cushion the impact of steep US tariffs on Indian goods, two senior government officials said.
