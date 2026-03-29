Govt eases kerosene rules for quick household distribution amid LPG supply crunch due to West Asia war

The central government has today relaxed petroleum safety and licensing rules to allow faster distribution of kerosene to households, amid impact of the US-Israel-Iran war on supply of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), Reuters reported.
It added that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a notification said the measures would enable the ad‑hoc distribution of keroseneto households for cooking and lighting in 21 states and union territories (UTs).
In its daily update on the energy supply situation in India on 29 March, the ministry noted that the government has offered alternate fuel options such as kerosene and coal to ease pressure on LPG demand.
Earlier too, on 12 March, the government said it sought to increase the use of alternative fuels such as kerosene and coal amid a supply crunch caused by the West Asia conflict. The ministry of environment, forest and climate change advised State Pollution Control Boards to permit the use of biomass, kerosene, RDF pellets and coal as alternate fuels for the hospitality sector for a month.
The government also increased the allocation of kerosene to states from 1,00,000 kiloliters every quarter. Separately, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed Parliament that alternate sources of fuel are being activated to ease pressure on LPG and gas channels.
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