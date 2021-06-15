Centre has eased the process of registration for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to bolster entrepreneurship and generate large employment opportunities in the country, said Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

Under the relaxed norms, MSMEs require only PAN and Aadhaar for registration from now.

Addressing webinar of SMEStreet GameChangers Forum this evening, Gadkari added that after getting registered, the MSME unit will be getting priority and finance. He said that there is a need to impart training to small units in fields of entrepreneurship and other related aspects. He assured full support of the MSME Ministry, and also expressed hope that banks and NBFCs will also provide full support to small businesses.

Gadkari also added that with an objective of making India a global economic powerhouse, vision of MSME aims towards building a supporting ecosystem for MSMEs to enhance their contribution towards five trillion dollar economy. He said that in order to boost the economic activities of MSMEs, the Government has announced a special incentive package ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ of ₹20 lakh crore.

The Central government in July, last year, had launched a zero-cost MSME registration portal by the name – ‘Udyam Registration.’ According to the MSME ministry’s data, the portal has registered 31.56 lakh entities as of June 2, 2021.

