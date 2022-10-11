Govt expects direct tax collections to grow 30% in FY23

With customs and excise duty mop-up likely to be lower than last year, robust direct tax revenues are expected to act as a buffer amid higher government spending due to higher-than-budgeted fertilizer and food subsidies. “Gross tax collections are more relevant to assess the health of the economy as net tax receipt after refunds is a dynamic figure. The government is proactively issuing refunds— ₹1.53 trillion so far this year, 81% more than the comparable period last year. Gross direct tax receipts up to 8 October is showing a 23.8% jump over a year ago. There is no contraction in direct tax receipts," said a person privy to the government’s assessment of the tax collection figures.