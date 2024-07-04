Economy
Centre exploring multiple models to cover seniors in Ayushman Bharat scheme
Priyanka Sharma 6 min read 04 Jul 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Summary
- The move is in keeping with a promise made by the ruling NDA in the run-up to the general elections to cover all people above 70 years in the PM-JAY.
New Delhi: The Centre is exploring a dozen different models to extend the benefits of its marquee free healthcare insurance scheme—Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)—to senior citizens, according to two officials with knowledge of the development.
