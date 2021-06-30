New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved extending the last date for beneficiaries to register under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) by nine months to 30 June.

Following this, 71.8 lakh employment is expected to be generated in the formal sector as against the earlier projection of 58.5 lakh. As on 18 June, benefits amounting to Rs.902 crore had been given to 21.42 lakh beneficiaries through 79,577 establishments under ABRY, the government said in a statement.

The estimated expenditure of the scheme including the expenditure for the proposed extended period of registration will be Rs.22,098 crore.

“This scheme is being implemented through Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) to reduce financial burden of the employers of various sectors/industries and to encourage them to hire more workers," the government said in a statement.

Under ABRY, establishments registered with EPFO and their new employees drawing monthly wage of less than ₹15,000 are being benefited.

The Union government will pay 24% of EPF dues, 12% each that would otherwise be paid by employees and employers, of this category of workers who joined work or are joining between 1 October 2020 and 31 March 2022 for two years from the date of joining. Every month, an employee pays 12% of his basic wage and part of some allowances as statutory EPF deductions. A matching amount is given by the employer. The government subsidizing this amount will be a direct saving for both employees and employers.





