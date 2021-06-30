Govt extends Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana registration deadline

The Union government will pay 24% of EPF dues, 12% each that would otherwise be paid by employees and employers, of this category of workers who joined work or are joining between 1 October 2020 and 31 March 2022 for two years from the date of joining. Every month, an employee pays 12% of his basic wage and part of some allowances as statutory EPF deductions. A matching amount is given by the employer. The government subsidizing this amount will be a direct saving for both employees and employers.