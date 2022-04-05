Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt extends timeline for loan disbursement for ethanol projects

Govt extends timeline for loan disbursement for ethanol projects

Due to the pandemic, many ethanol projects have not been completed in time
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • The extension to help in enhancing ethanol production capacities in the country and to achieve 20% blending by 2025.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The union government has extended the timeline for disbursement of loans or completion of ethanol projects, according to an official statement. The extension to help in enhancing ethanol production capacities in the country and to achieve 20% blending by 2025.

"To facilitate project proponents to complete their projects and to avail benefits of interest subvention, the Central government has therefore decided to extend the time line for disbursement of loans up to 30 September in respect of all the schemes notified during 2018-2021," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

The government with a view to increase production of ethanol and its supply under ethanol blended with petrol (EBP) programme, especially in the surplus season and thereby to improve the liquidity position of the sugar mills enabling them to clear cane price arrears of the farmers, notified different interest subvention schemes for sugar mills and distilleries during 2018-2021.

The government is also extending financial assistance in the form of interest subvention at 6% per annum or 50% of rate of interest charged by banks, whichever is lower, on the loans to be extended by banks for five years including one-year moratorium.

Under the schemes, the timeline for disbursement of loan for ethanol projects is up to April, 2022. However, due to the pandemic, project proponents were unable to adhere to the time limit for disbursement of loan from banks or financial institutions and unable to complete their projects in a given time frame.

"Therefore, there is a need to extend the time line for disbursement of loans under interest subvention schemes announced earlier during 2018-2021," the ministry said.

