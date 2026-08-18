Govt frontloads farm spending as El Nino risks cloud rural outlook

New Delhi: The government has sharply front-loaded farm spending this year, seeking to cushion rural incomes and demand as El Nino and a weak monsoon raise risks for agriculture. It spent more than a fifth of its annual agriculture allocation in the first quarter of the financial year 2027 (FY27), more than twice the pace a year ago, according to government data reviewed by Mint and two officials. In the farm focus, the spending on fertilizers has also seen an acceleration.