New Delhi: The government has sharply front-loaded farm spending this year, seeking to cushion rural incomes and demand as El Nino and a weak monsoon raise risks for agriculture. It spent more than a fifth of its annual agriculture allocation in the first quarter of the financial year 2027 (FY27), more than twice the pace a year ago, according to government data reviewed by Mint and two officials. In the farm focus, the spending on fertilizers has also seen an acceleration.
Govt frontloads farm spending as El Nino risks cloud rural outlook
SummaryThe Centre is front-loading farm spending to cushion rural incomes and consumption from El Nino and a weak monsoon. Agriculture spending has more than doubled its pace from a year ago, alongside the higher outgo on fertilizers.
New Delhi: The government has sharply front-loaded farm spending this year, seeking to cushion rural incomes and demand as El Nino and a weak monsoon raise risks for agriculture. It spent more than a fifth of its annual agriculture allocation in the first quarter of the financial year 2027 (FY27), more than twice the pace a year ago, according to government data reviewed by Mint and two officials. In the farm focus, the spending on fertilizers has also seen an acceleration.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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