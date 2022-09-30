Govt focusing on innovative solutions to empower defence sector: Rajnath Singh

Govt focusing on innovative solutions to empower defence sector: Rajnath Singh1 min read . 07:41 PM IST
Rajnath Singh said that with the boost in Indian defence manufacturing now, we can stop importing defence equipment from other countries
New Delhi: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said the government is focusing on innovative solutions to empower the country’s defence sector.
“Innovation in Defence Excellence, worth ₹498 crores, aims to benefit 300 new startups for innovative design and development in the defence sector," the defence minister said.
Highlighting that national security is vital to the progress of any country, Rajnath Singh said that with the boost in Indian defence manufacturing now, we can stop importing defence equipment from other countries. Not only that we could even export some goods to other countries under the ‘Make in India’ scheme.
The policy of indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment would give a fillip to the Indian economy, he said, adding the government has also raised the limit of FDI in this sector.
Presently, Rs. 85,000 crores has been allotted for research and development in the private sector involved in defence manufacturing. The initiation of two defence corridors in the country would put India in a win-win situation.
India featuring among the top 25 defence export countries is a proud achievement for us, the minister said.