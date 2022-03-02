Govt gets 26 bids for fourth tranche of auction of coal mines

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The government has received a total of 26 bids for the auction of coal mines under the fourth tranche of sale of coal, according to an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has received a total of 26 bids for the auction of coal mines under the fourth tranche of sale of coal, according to an official statement.

The technical bids received comprised of both online and offline. The process of fourth tranche of auction of coal mines was launched coal ministry in December last year. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The technical bids received comprised of both online and offline. The process of fourth tranche of auction of coal mines was launched coal ministry in December last year. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The last date of submission of technical bids was February 28. As part of the auction process, bids were opened today in the presence of the bidders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders. Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders.

Entire process was displayed on the screen for the bidders. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"A total of 26 (Twenty-Six) bids have been received (both online and offline) against 11 (Eleven) coal mines. Two or more bids have been received for 5 (five) coal mines," the coal ministry said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}