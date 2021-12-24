"Government has received about ₹3668 crore from Coal India Ltd and ₹21 crore from Telecommunications India Ltd as dividend tranches," secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a Twitter post Friday evening.
"Government has respectively received about ₹48 crore, ₹69 crore and ₹23 crore from IRCON, RITES and NIIFL as dividend tranches," he added.
The government has so far received a total of ₹42,809.48 crore from proceeds of disinvestment and dividends, of which only ₹9,329.9 crore has come from divestment of strategic and non-strategic sales, besides OFS and employee OFS route of NMDC, Hudco and Hindustan Copper Ltd.
The government has set a target of ₹1.75 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds in the ongoing fiscal 2022. It anticipates more proceeds from strategic divestment of PSUs such as BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India, BEML and Pawan Hans.