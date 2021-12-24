OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Govt gets bumper dividend from Coal India & other PSUs
NEW DELHI : The government received 3,668 crore from Coal India as dividend tranche, taking the total proceeds from dividend from public sector enterprises to over 33,479 crore for FY22 so far.

It also received 21 crore, 48 crore, 69 crore and 23 crore from Telecommunications India Ltd, IRCON, RITES and NIIFL as dividend tranches. Filed.

"Government has received about 3668 crore from Coal India Ltd and 21 crore from Telecommunications India Ltd as dividend tranches," secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a Twitter post Friday evening.

"Government has respectively received about 48 crore, 69 crore and 23 crore from IRCON, RITES and NIIFL as dividend tranches," he added.

The government has so far received a total of 42,809.48 crore from proceeds of disinvestment and dividends, of which only 9,329.9 crore has come from divestment of strategic and non-strategic sales, besides OFS and employee OFS route of NMDC, Hudco and Hindustan Copper Ltd.

The government has set a target of 1.75 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds in the ongoing fiscal 2022. It anticipates more proceeds from strategic divestment of PSUs such as BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India, BEML and Pawan Hans.

