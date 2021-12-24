NEW DELHI : The government received ₹3,668 crore from Coal India as dividend tranche, taking the total proceeds from dividend from public sector enterprises to over ₹33,479 crore for FY22 so far.

It also received ₹21 crore, ₹48 crore, ₹69 crore and ₹23 crore from Telecommunications India Ltd, IRCON, RITES and NIIFL as dividend tranches. Filed.

"Government has received about ₹3668 crore from Coal India Ltd and ₹21 crore from Telecommunications India Ltd as dividend tranches," secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a Twitter post Friday evening.

"Government has respectively received about ₹48 crore, ₹69 crore and ₹23 crore from IRCON, RITES and NIIFL as dividend tranches," he added.

The government has so far received a total of ₹42,809.48 crore from proceeds of disinvestment and dividends, of which only ₹9,329.9 crore has come from divestment of strategic and non-strategic sales, besides OFS and employee OFS route of NMDC, Hudco and Hindustan Copper Ltd.

The government has set a target of ₹1.75 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds in the ongoing fiscal 2022. It anticipates more proceeds from strategic divestment of PSUs such as BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India, BEML and Pawan Hans.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics