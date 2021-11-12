Govt gives nod to 7 states to mobilise additional 16,691 cr to push capex

The third round of review will be undertaken in the month of March, 2022 on the basis of capital expenditure incurred by the State during the first three quarters of the year 2021-22. The capital expenditure-linked borrowing ceiling of 0.50 per cent of GSDP will be allowed to those States who will achieve actual capital expenditure of at least 70 per cent of the target by December 31, 2021.

