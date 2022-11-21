Govt may peg fiscal deficit at 5.8% of GDP in FY243 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 01:13 AM IST
The free foodgrain plan was extended recently at an additional ₹1.2 tn, which will take the food subsidy bill this year to ₹3.2 tn
NEW DELHI : Despite spending pressures and an expected growth slowdown, the Union government may stick to its fiscal glide path and target a fiscal deficit of 5.7-5.8% of gross domestic product for FY24, an official aware of the matter said. Lower subsidy outgo and ending the free foodgrain scheme may help the government in this respect, as it aims to cut the deficit to 4.5% by FY26. However, a final decision on the FY24 deficit target will be taken at the highest levels closer to the budget.