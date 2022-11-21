Govt may peg fiscal deficit at 5.8% of GDP in FY24

A fiscal deficit arises when a government spends more than its revenues. However, even though spending in FY23 is likely to be higher than initially expected, the government is confident of meeting the FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4% by cutting avoidable spending and high nominal GDP. Growth in nominal GDP—the denominator for the fiscal deficit ratio—is likely to be higher than the 11.1% estimated in the FY22 budget due to this year’s steep inflation. However, there may be some slippage in the absolute fiscal deficit number due to the rupee depreciation and reduction in excise duty.

