Govt hikes domestic natural gas price to $9.20/mmBtu, new rate in effect from Oct 1
This marks the second month in a row when the price of domestic natural gas been raised by the government. In September, the per mmBtu rate was increased from $7.85 to $8.60.
Price of domestic natural gas has been raised to $9.20 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBTu) from $8.60/mmBtu at present, the government said in a notification issued on September 30, adding that the new rates will come into effect from October 1.
