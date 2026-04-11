Govt hikes export duty on diesel to ₹55.5/litre; ATF to ₹42/litre from today — Check details

The Indian government has today hiked export duty, i.e. windfall tax, on diesel by ₹34 per litre to ₹55.5/litre, from ₹21.5/litre, with immediate effect, PTI reported.
The duty has also been hiked for air turbine fuel (ATF) to ₹42/litre from ₹29.5/litre, an increase of ₹12.5/litre with immediate effect, it added citing a notification from the Ministry of Finance on 11 April (Saturday). Export duty on petrol continues to remain nil, as per the report.
Further, it has also raised excise to high-speed diesel to ₹24 and infra cess to ₹36, as per an Economic Times report.
Prior to this, the Centre had last month on 26 March, imposed export duty of ₹21.50/litre on diesel, and ₹29.5/litre on ATF. This came in order to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia which has impacted global supplies.
They were also aimed at not allowing exporters to take undue advantage due to price differences, as globally crude oil prices had risen since the beginning of the war.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.
On April 8, Iran, the United States and Israel agreed on a two-week ceasefire in the war that tore across the Middle East and disrupted the global energy market.
The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in a release today noted the following key developments:
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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