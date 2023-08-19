The government has imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions on August 19, in order to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market. The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023. The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its latest bulletin that tomato prices, on an average, also registered a further increase in August so far, although more recent data indicate some pullback in rates. Potato and onion prices had also registered a sequential rise, as per the central bank.

Last week, the government announced that it will release onion from its buffer stock in the targeted regions with immediate effect to ensure prices remain under check till the new crop arrives from October onwards.

The government is exploring several options for the disposal of onion such as e-auction, e-commerce as well as through states at discounted rates via retail outlets of their consumer cooperatives and corporations, according to news agency PTI.

The government has currently maintained 3 lakh tonnes of onion under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) to meet any exigencies, if rates go up significantly during the lean supply season, according to PTI.

As per the government data, onion prices have started inching up slightly as all-India retail price of the key kitchen staple was available at ₹27.90 per kilogramme on August 10, higher by a little over ₹2 per kg in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023, driven by high food and vegetable prices. July CPI print had breached the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the first time in five months.

The consumer food price index (CFPI) in July also surged to 11.51 per cent - the highest level since October 2020, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on August 14.