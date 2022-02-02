The ministry of science and technology has invited applications for financial support to Indian companies with indigenous technologies in semiconductor and sensors sector for commercialisation.

The proposals invited by technology development board, a statutory body of department of science and technology has key features like providing financial assistance to Indian companies for commercialisation, evaluation based on scientific, technological, financial and commercial merit, and financial assistance in the form of loan, equity and grants.

The companies applying should be Indian companies or start-ups with recognition certificate from DPIIT.

The vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims at positioning India as a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing, the ministry said in a statement

"The government has undertaken a large number of initiatives for development of core components, including chipsets, and creating an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally," it said.

"Semiconductors and displays are the foundation of modern electronics driving the next phase of digital transformation under Industry 4.0. Semiconductors and display manufacturing are very complex and technology-intensive sectors involving huge capital investments, high risk, long gestation and payback periods, and rapid changes in technology, which require significant and sustained investments. The call will give an impetus to semiconductor and display manufacturing by facilitating capital support and technological collaborations."

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, TDB, added, “TDB has played a pivotal role in developing conducive ecosystems for growth of technology companies, this call shall provide impetus to the semiconductor and sensor ecosystem, which will be essential to the AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative."

