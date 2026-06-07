Govt is changing the way you buy cooking oil — standard pack sizes will now help shoppers compare prices

Cooking oil will now be sold only in a fixed set of pack sizes in India, according to a new government directive. The aim is to let customers compare the prices across brands more easily.
The Department of Consumer Affairs on Saturday, 6 June, prescribed standard pack sizes for edible oils and gave manufacturers, packers and importers a three-month transition period to comply with the new norms.
The order targets a common pricing tactic in the world's most populous nation, where oils sold in odd, non-standard sizes leave buyers unable to tell which brand offers the best value for the kitchen staple.
Packaging will now be limited to nine standard sizes ranging from — 200 ml/g,
The rules are applicable to both domestically produced and imported edible oils. They apply to all major varieties of cooking oil including palm, soybean, sunflower, mustard, groundnut, sesame, rice bran, cottonseed and corn oil, as well as blended edible oils.
Companies have been given three months to switch to the new sizes.
Packages that declare their contents by volume must also state the equivalent weight, a step the government said would further aid price comparison.
Containers smaller than 200 ml and minor edible oils have been exempted to keep affordable small packs on shelves.
The decision followed consultations with industry associations representing nearly 90% of India's edible oil sector, the Department of Consumer Affairs said.
Sudhakar Desai, President of the Indian Vegetable oil Producers' Association (IVPA) welcomed the move and said, "This move will restore structural sanity to retail shelves and level the playing field."
"While the non-standardisation was done to give freedom to the industry, for over three years, this practice has distorted the market leading to proliferation of such packs creating widespread confusion in the marketplace," he added.
— With inputs from agencies
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.