Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Govt is mulling changes in law to cut stake in state-run banks: Report

Govt is mulling changes in law to cut stake in state-run banks: Report

With the proposed amendments, Modi is seeking to reduce public sector banks reliance on frequent injections of government capital while still maintaining their quasi-sovereign status that depositors favor.
2 min read . 02:02 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The proposals -- if approved -- would allow the government to gradually lower its holding in public sector banks to 26% from 51% without diluting its grip on management appointments, sources said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India’s government is considering changes that would make it easier to lower its stake in state-run banks, a key step in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to unclog credit flow to the economy.

India’s government is considering changes that would make it easier to lower its stake in state-run banks, a key step in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to unclog credit flow to the economy.

The proposals -- if approved -- would allow the government to gradually lower its holding in state-run lenders to 26% from 51% without diluting its grip on management appointments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. They would also simplify privatization of certain identified lenders and permit foreign investors to purchase bigger stakes in others without seeking parliament approval.

The proposals -- if approved -- would allow the government to gradually lower its holding in state-run lenders to 26% from 51% without diluting its grip on management appointments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. They would also simplify privatization of certain identified lenders and permit foreign investors to purchase bigger stakes in others without seeking parliament approval.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

With the proposed amendments, Modi is seeking to reduce state-run banks’ reliance on frequent injections of government capital while still maintaining their quasi-sovereign status that depositors favor. The move would dilute some of the policies India enacted in 1969 when the state swept in to nationalize its lenders, creating a swathe of banks that even today control two-thirds of the sector’s assets and the bulk of its bad debts.

Early talks are still on and the details could change, the people said. The proposals would need to be studied and cleared by the cabinet before being placed before parliament, they added.

A spokesperson for the Finance Ministry couldn’t be reached for comment.

Bank privatizations can be fraught affairs in India, where unions still hold sway, albeit not as powerfully as they did decades ago. Thousand of employees belonging to state-run lenders continued their strike for a second day on Friday, protesting against the proposed privatization of banks by the government, the Press Trust of India reported.

However, Modi is fresh off the success of the privatization of Air India Ltd., the nation’s flag carrier, and is heading toward listing state insurer LIC, which is being compared with the Saudi Aramco IPO in its ambition, scope and scale.

Modi’s government could be betting that investor appetite for state-run banks will improve once a recently set up bad bank buys the worst of the soured assets on lenders’ books. The sector’s bad-loan ratio is forecast to rise to 9.8% by March 2022 from 7.48% a year ago, hampering the disbursal of fresh loans to businesses.

P.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!