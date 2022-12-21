Govt keeping an eye on inflation: FM3 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 08:56 PM IST
- Sitharaman said that macro economic fundamentals were better compared to 2013 when India was classified as one of the fragile five economies
NEW DELHI : The government is keeping an eye on inflation which was purely extraneous due to prices of fuel and fertiliser, even as wholesale inflation fell to a 21-month low, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha in her response to the debate on supplementary demand for grants of Rs 4.36 trillion for FY23.