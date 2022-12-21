Govt keeping an eye on inflation: FM

Sitharaman added that government had drawn on its own resources to provide resources to states for spending. She said that for FY2021-22, the amount utilised in several cesses was more than collected, pointing to the road and infrastructure collected was ₹1.95 trillion versus Rs 2.51 trillion that was already utilised by states and highlighted similar cases in the GST compensation cess and the health and education cess among others.

